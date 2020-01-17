YORK, South Carolina — A South Carolina woman pleaded guilty to fatally poisoning her husband by putting eye drops into his water for days.
Lana Sue Clayton, 53, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Clayton pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with a food or drug.
Clayton admitted to giving her husband drinks laced with Visine.
She poisoned him with Visine for three days in July 2018 before the poison eventually caused his death.
Clayton says her husband was abusive and she didn't mean to kill him.
Prosecutors say she killed him for his money.
