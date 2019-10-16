TAMPA, Fla. — Your help is needed in finding a missing woman.
Patricia Cummings, 56, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near Owen Street and 18th Avenue E.
She was last wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants.
Cummings uses a walker, has memory loss and is diabetic.
If you see her please call the Tampa Police Department: 813-231-6130.
