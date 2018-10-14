ST. PETE BEACH -- A woman was seriously hurt Saturday while trying to rescue a child from a current, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a public information officer, the woman and children were visiting St. Pete Beach at the southernmost point of Pass-a-Grille Beach about 6 p.m., when one of the children was caught in a current.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. All the children are all accounted for, the sheriff's office said.

Stay with WTSP.com as we get more information on this developing story.

