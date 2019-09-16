SAN DIEGO —

Jenna Evans had a shocking revelation one morning after waking up from a dream. She realized that she swallowed her engagement ring.

Evans said her dream included her fiance, Bobby Howell, which she said led to her swallowing the 2.4 carat diamond ring.

"I remember we were on a train, there were some violins and he told me I needed to swallow my ring to protect it I guess," she said. "I took it off my finger, put it in my mouth, took a drink of water off my nightstand and swallowed it just like a pill. In the morning when I woke up and my ring was not on my hand, I was pretty sure I knew what happened."

After telling Howell and her mom, she went to urgent care Wednesday, September 11.

“I went to urgent care where I struggled to explain why I was there, because I was laughing/crying so hard. The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!” she wrote on her September 12th Facebook post.

After a while Evans began to feel the engagement ring in her gut and a pain that made her nervous. Doctors soon decided she needed an upper endoscopy.

“Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me,” Evans noted in her Facebook post.

Howell gave the ring back to Evans, who promised not to swallow it again, writing in her post, “we're still getting married and all is right in the world.”