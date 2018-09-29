A woman who falsely claimed her children had been taken, leading to a Florida Amber Alert being issued, is facing multiple charges, officials say.

WCTV reports Roseangel Sanchez was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on charges of fraud and passing forged checks, and Live Oak Police Chief Buddy Williams says she will also be charged with false reporting.

Sanchez told officials her 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were taken by a group of people Thursday and were being driven to Texas. Live Oak police said the children were never with Sanchez, and she told the lie to try to get out of the check fraud charges. The children were found safe on Friday morning.

