23,000 chicks found dead in Madrid airport

MADRID, Spain — Spain’s National Police found 23,000 baby chicks dead in cardboard boxes left at an airport in Madrid.
On Wednesday, police said they were left for days without food or water and resorted to eating themselves to survive.
When they were first discovered, 6,000 were already dead from no food and the cold. The others died after being found. An investigation showed the boxes the chicks were in broke from rain damage and were never moved to their final destination.
The police video tweeted out below shows officials sorting through the surviving chicks and getting them ready to move them to safety.
Police said the company responsible for the chicks tried to contact the company responsible for the shipment, but the transport company did not make efforts to save them. The investigation is ongoing.
In a statement, police called the conditions the animals were living in "deplorable" and "overcrowded.”
