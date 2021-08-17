Thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. are waiting for the favor to be returned

The U.S. grants special immigrant visas to Afghan nationals who help American armed forces. However, visas are not being processed fast enough.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people are trying to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of the country following the draw-down of U.S. troops.

Many of the Afghans trying to escape helped American armed forces, serving as everything from translators to engineers.

"People are shocked. Not only the interpreters, but everybody who worked with US forces are just running to the airport to get to a safe place," Ahmadullah Sediqi said.

He works as an SIV ambassador for No One Left Behind, a nonprofit organization, pushing for the US to hold its promise to the Afghan nationals who worked with our troops.

In return for their work, the United States grants special immigrant visas (SIVs). If eligible, the Afghans can come to the U.S. and bring their families.

This all sounds good in theory, but, many of the Afghans who went above and beyond to help American service members are stuck in limbo.

"They do not have either the recommendation letter or employment verification letters. Why they don't have it, or can't get it, is because their supervisors are not even answering their emails or text messages," Sediqi explained. "They can't get ahold of their supervisor to get those recommendation letters."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the state department is adding programs to help those who are not eligible. There have been more than 73,000 SIVs issued in the past 13 years, with 8,000 issued in 2020.

The International Rescue Committee estimates more than 300,000 Afghan civilians have been affiliated with U.S. missions. However, visas are not being processed fast enough.

"It should take nine months. We have seen the process take three years, four years, people have been waiting for an interview for three years. They can't get a clear message, a clear clarification to understand what to do next," Sediqi said.

Sediqi says it is unclear how many thousands are left in the country, but the International Rescue Committee says 18,000 visas are still in the pipeline, and there is no word on when they could be approved. For many of these people waiting, even hiding, they do not have years to wait for a visa. To the Taliban, they are traitors.

"When the Taliban gets you, they don't ask for your paperwork, they don't ask where you work. They know you work for U.S. forces, they'll directly kill you," Sediqi explained.

He served as a linguist with American troops and received his SIV in 2014.

"We do not believe them [the Taliban], they are fundamentalists, they are extremists, and they will never change," Sediqi said. "They don't believe in democracy, they don't believe in women's rights."

For those who are able to come to the U.S., refugee resources like the Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services are helping resettle families in the Tampa Bay area. Since October of last year, they have helped 10 people from Afghanistan.

"The first thing they want to do is get a phone, they want to speak to a family member, they want to make sure whoever it was they left behind is safe," Senior Director of Refugee and Employment Services Sylvia Acevedo said.

"One guy we worked with, Friday he arrived and he wanted us to get him a cell phone," Acevedo said. "He had a cell phone, he worked for the U.S. military, but his cell phone here in the U.S. was inoperable. So right away, we went and got him a cell phone so he could communicate with his family back home."

Acevedo says she does expect to see more refugees, and she has noticed the community wants to help.

"We've been hearing from faith organizations, other partners in the community that all want to lend a hand to support these efforts, to make Tampa Bay a welcoming community," Acevedo explained.

There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where SIV families will go, and how they will get here. However, organizations like No One Left Behind want to see the U.S. fulfill its end of the deal.

"Their immediate families, siblings, brothers, sisters, they're still there and the Taliban will target them. We promise our allies back home, we need to keep our promise and bring them to safety," Sediqi said.