After 20 years in Afghanistan, how did we get here?

Hours ahead of the August 31 deadline, U.S. troops have left Afghanistan. But, after 20 years, how much progress did we make?

TAMPA, Fla. — President George W. Bush launched Operation Enduring Freedom on October 7, 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks. Little did anyone know the United States would spend the next two decades in Afghanistan.

In February of 2020, former President Donald Trump signed a peace agreement with the Taliban, with a deadline of May 1 to have all troops out of Afghanistan.

The deal stipulated the United States and allies would withdraw forces from remaining bases. The U.S. would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and in return, the Taliban would release 1,000 prisoners. The agreement also called for the Taliban to "prevent any group or individual in Afghanistan from threatening the security of the United States and its allies, and will prevent them from recruiting, training, and fundraising."

However, the deal does not include any measures of enforcement for the Taliban to keep its word.

When President Joe Biden took office, there were about 3,500 U.S. troops left in the country. For perspective, there were about 100,000 during the early years of the Obama administration. Biden pushed the date of withdrawal from May 1 to August 31. Before U.S. troops had entirely left, the Taliban took control of the region.

Now, Afghan civilians fear a return to Taliban control seen in the 1990s. In 1994, ultraconservative Afghan student-warriors, known as the Taliban, took over the Afghan city of Kandahar, promising safety and order. In 1996, it took over Kabul, and hanged former President Mohammad Najibullah from a lamppost.

By imposing strict interpretations of Shariah law, women were not allowed to work, receive an education, and were expected to stay at home. Television and music were banned. Beatings, amputations and public executions were a common sight.

It wouldn't be until 2004 when Afghanistan would hold a presidential election, several years after the U.S. invaded.

Now, hours ahead of the August 31 deadline, the Pentagon has said the final airlift has left the region, ending the 20-year war. Thousands of troops spent weeks helping tens of thousands of Afghans and Americans escape the country. Thirteen of those service members were killed in a recent attack from ISIS-K.

However, not everyone was able to leave. Head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie said a number of American citizens, likely in "the very low hundreds" were left behind. He believes they will still be able to leave.