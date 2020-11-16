At least 100 ancient coffins, 40 statues found in Egypt

Some of the coffins had mummies inside them.

CAIRO, Egypt — Egyptian antiquities officials say they have discovered at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside! Officials say they are "in perfect condition of preservation."

But wait there's more. They also found around 40 gilded statues in a large burial ground south of Cairo.

The items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty. If you're not familiar with that, it's probably because its rulers were from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C. However, you probably know the name of the dynasty's final queen -- Cleopatra.

Egyptologist Zahi Hawass tells Egypt Today this discovery is very important because it proves the area was the main burial site of the 26th dynasty.

This discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological finds in Egypt. Last month officials said they had found 59 intact coffins. The country frequently touts its discoveries in hopes of restarting its tourism industry which has suffered since the Arab Spring political turmoil in 2011.

Egypt is also suffering from this year's coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, Egypt reports 110,767 cases of the virus, and 6,453 deaths.

