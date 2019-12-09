ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One mother remembers just what she had to go through to get her family to safety in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian tore through the islands.

Police Officer Peaches Moncur says she remembers strapping two of her kids to her and holding the third while swimming to get them to safety when water began rushing into her home in the middle of the night.

Now the family is in St. Petersburg, Florida. They said a couple is helping them out for now by putting them up in a hotel.

The family says they came to the United States with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

A Tampa Bay businessman has set up a GoFundMe to help Moncur rebuild her life after losing everything.

