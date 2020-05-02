LONDON, UK — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester has gone on trial for murder.

Hashem Abedi is accused of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi, who died when he detonated a knapsack bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

The attack killed 22 people and injured more than 260 others. Prosecution lawyer Duncan Penny told jurors that the brothers engaged in "months of planning," assembling the ingredients for a bomb.

He said Hashem “is just as responsible for the crimes that resulted in so much death, serious injury and damage” as his brother.

Abedi denies the charges.

