PARIS, France — Once again, the “Mona Lisa” is all alone at the Louvre Museum.

The Paris home of Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting didn't open as scheduled Wednesday morning as its workers worry about the coronavirus. Staff at the Louvre have stayed off the job since Sunday for fear of infection.

Several hundred people who lined up to get into the Louvre were greeted by a sign announcing: “Due to exceptional circumstances, the museum will open later.” A sign outside said the museum will open later and cited “exceptional circumstances.”

Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax museum staffers back to work. One is more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.

