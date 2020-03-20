LISSE, Netherlands — Flower growers from the Netherlands bulb fields to hothouses in Kenya are seeing sales plummet because of border restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales at a major Dutch growers' cooperative have slumped by 85 percent. That's forcing farmers to destroy their tulips and other flowers in the busy spring season when bulb fields erupt into color.

In Kenya, a farmer is dumping up to 250,000 flowers a day because he can't sell them. Some Dutch farmers have resorted to giving away tulips to health care workers as a token of appreciation for their work.

Others are feeding flowers to their cows.

