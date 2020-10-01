Man’s best friend is helping save Koalas in Australia’s devastating wildfires.

Dogs are using their super sniffers to track koala and help save them, according to ABC News.

The Mother Nature News Network said dogs can smell what people can’t see and that helps the rare marsupials get rescued. The dogs smell for fur and koala poop to find them.

Trainers tell dogs “Koala, find!” to get the dogs out on their missions, ABC News reports.

A blue-eyed border collie/koolie mix named Bear works with the University of Sunshine Coast (USC) Detection Dogs for Conservation and is one of the dogs on the job. USC said Bear has helped rescuers find many sick or hurt koalas.

The Washington Post said a billion animals have been affected by the brushfires, and some could go extinct. The fires have burned more than 15 million acres.

RELATED: How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian brushfires

RELATED: Father and daughter duo works to help save koalas in Australia

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter