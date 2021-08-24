Explainer: What is Havana Syndrome?

Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed after 'possible cases of the Havana Syndrome' in Hanoi.

Vice President Kamala Harris' trip was delayed for several hours after an investigation into two possible cases of the Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, Vietnam, administration officials said Tuesday.

The vice president was traveling from Singapore to Vietnam when the investigation began.

Havana Syndrome is the name for a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital beginning in 2016, the Associated Press reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement saying the delay was because Harris’ office learned about a report of a “recent possible anomalous health incident” in the Vietnamese capital. The embassy provided no details, but said Harris’ office decided to travel to Hanoi “after careful assessment.”

So what is Havana Syndrome and what are its effects?

"Government personnel and their families at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, in late 2016, and later at the U.S. consulate in Guangzhou, China, began suffering from a range of unusual — and in some cases suddenly occurring — symptoms such as a perceived loud noise, ear pain, intense head pressure or vibration, dizziness, visual problems, and cognitive difficulties, and many still continue to experience these or other health problems," the National Academies said in a news release.

The U.S. State Department refers to the mysterious symptoms as "anomalous health incidents," NPR says. The symptoms have affected dozens of American embassy staff and consulates throughout the world including embassy staff in Vietnam.

Although U.S. officials still haven't pinpointed the cause of these symptoms, there are theories that it stems from pulsed radiofrequency energy.