BALLYCOTTON, County Cork — A "ghost" cargo ship washed up off the coast of County Cork, Ireland thanks to Storm Dennis.
According to the BBC, The abandoned boat was spotted on the rocks of fishing village Ballycotton.
The ship appears to have drifted thousands of miles over more than a year, from the southeast of Bermuda in 2018, across the Atlantic Ocean.
The head of Ballycotton's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) told the Irish Examiner newspaper he had "never, ever seen anything abandoned like that before."
The ship has been identified as the Alta. It was built in 1976 and has had numerous owners and names.
It's not clear who currently owns the Alta.
Typically owners are responsible for removing abandoned ships.
