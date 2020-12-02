TOKYO, Japan — A Japanese man with a sweet tooth who believes in smiles has become the world's oldest male at 112 years and 344 days old.
Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born in northern Japan in 1907, received a certificate for his accomplishment from Guinness World Records on Wednesday at a nursing home in the city.
The previous record-holder, Masazo Nonaka, another Japanese, died last month. The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman.
Asked about the secret to longevity, Watanabe has this advice: Don't get angry and keep smiling.
