Report: Kabul airport resumes operation to domestic cities, receive aid

Until now, the Kabul airport had remained shut after the United States fully withdrew its troops.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some domestic flights Sept. 3, the company posted on its official Facebook account.

Flights between Kabul, and Afghan cities, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar Sharif, have resumed, the airline said.

"Ariana Afghan Air Company is proud to resume its flights in the internal sectors," the company said in a Facebook post.

The Kabul airport has been closed since the United States evacuated the last of its troops before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. The evacuation took a turn for the worst when a deadly suicide bombing killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members on Aug. 26.

Earlier this week, Qatar's Al Jazeera news channel reported that Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said the Kabul airport was able to open to receive aid.