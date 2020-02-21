KATHMANDU, Nepal — Hindu holy men were joined by devotees and the public at a revered temple in Kathmandu where they lit up marijuana cigarettes during an annual festival despite prohibition and warnings by authorities.

Hundreds of police officers patrolled the forested area around the Pashupati temple, which was crowded with cannabis smokers celebrating the Shivaratri festival.

A group of ruling party lawmakers has recently filed a petition to legalize the farming and use of marijuana.

Police made no arrests.

Nepal was famous for marijuana and other narcotics in the 1960s, when hippies made their way to the Himalayan nation. Shops and tea houses used to advertise and sell it legally.

However, marijuana was outlawed in 1976.

