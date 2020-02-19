SUNDERLAND, UK — For the second time in a couple of weeks, someone has dumped pillowcases filled with snakes outside a fire station in the United Kingdom.

The latest haul of 15 corn snakes and a carpet python was found on Saturday in a bin behind a fire station in Sunderland, which is in northeast England, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A week earlier, 13 royal pythons were dumped at the same fire station. The RSPCA is asking for help to figure out who dumped the reptiles.

Snakes made headlines in Lakeland last week near Lake Hollingsworth.

According to the City of Lakeland, a large number of snakes showed up to find mates. When they're done, they're expected to move along.

The city put up yellow caution tape to make people aware.

