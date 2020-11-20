Pope's Instagram account 'likes' racy lingerie photo of model

The photo has been "unliked," the Vatican is now reportedly investigating how it happened in the first place.

TAMPA, Fla — You know you've made it on Instagram when you get a "like" notification from the Pope.

The Catholic News Agency says the Vatican is investigating after Pope Francis' official Instagram account liked a "racy picture of a scantily-clad model."

That model is Natalia Garibotto, and the photo showed her wearing a lingerie outfit that resembled that of a schoolgirl uniform, The Catholic News Agency reported.

The photo was quickly "unliked," Trib Live reported. But, that was not before Garibotto tweeted "At least I'm going to heaven."

The Catholic News Agency reports the usage of the papal Instagram account is under investigation. According to The Guardian, a team of people manages all the pope's social media accounts.

A spokesperson for the Vatican told The Guardian "We can exclude that the ‘like’ came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations.”

Pope Francis joined Instagram in 2016 and now has 7.4 million followers on his verified Franciscus account.

