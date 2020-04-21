The Associated Press is reporting that the South Korean government is looking into reports saying North Korea's Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.

CNN is reporting Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.

He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter