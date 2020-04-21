The Associated Press is reporting that the South Korean government is looking into reports saying North Korea's Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition after surgery.
CNN is reporting Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being.
He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida is getting ready to re-open. Here's who's on the task force
- Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Tampa Bay area senior care facilities
- Publix employees required to wear face masks in stores amid pandemic
- Florida received 1.5 million unemployment applications; 40,193 people have been paid
- Disney furloughs 100,000 workers, saving $500 million a month amid theme park shutdown
- Jobless Floridians plan to protest unemployment benefits problems
- Florida students won't go back to school this spring, Gov. DeSantis announces
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter