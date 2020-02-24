Four experienced Sherpa guides are attempting to climb to the top of Mount Everest in less than a week during the final days of winter to set a new climbing record on the world's highest peak.

The team will begin the ascent Tuesday.

Team leader Tashi Lakpa said he and the others plan to reach the 8,850-meter summit on Saturday, make a quick descent and return to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, on Sunday.

The team members are trying to become the first to reach the top of the world's highest mountain in the winter in 27 years.

The feat was first accomplished in 1980, and has not been done since 1993.

