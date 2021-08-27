Tampa Bay woman fears for brother stuck in Afghanistan

Her brother was a linguist for the US military the last four years.

Nahida Sia, a local from the Tampa Bay area, says she continues to pray for her brother Massoud who has been trying to evacuate him and his family from Afghanistan for the past two weeks.

Massoud was a linguist for the US military the last four years. Sia fears his life may be at risk.

"They're looking for any translators, anybody that worked for, you know, as they say, the 'infidels' anybody that worked with the English army or the American army," Sia says. "We're afraid of somebody picking him out and saying, 'hey, you know, let me save myself. Let me go but this kid worked for both of them.'"

She adds that her brother's head is not in the right place. He's told her he'd rather kill his own family before allowing the Taliban to kidnap them.

Her message to him?