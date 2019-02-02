TAMPA, Fla. — Venezuela's self-declared interim president, Juan Guaidó, asked Venezuelans both inside and outside of the country to peacefully protest to show Nicolas Maduro that they recognize Guaidó as their leader.

In Tampa Bay, hundreds showed up to do just that.

Sandra Duenas moved to Florida from Venezuela over 40 years ago. She said the actions of Maduro led her to protest Saturday.

"The democracies of the world are supporting Juan Guaidó, and I'm here to support Juan Guaidó as our legitimate interim president of the country," said Duenas.

Duenas said she went out Saturday to support her Venezuelan roots.

“Maduro is so, so obvious and so blunt in doing his catastrophic violations of human rights that we have to get out. I got out of my cocoon and I'm here supporting the other side of my life, which is the Venezuelan side, to bring back democracy to Venezuela,” Duenas said.

Nicolas Maduro has been the Venezuelan president since 2013.

Over the past five years, Venezuela's economy has been crushed partly because of a drop in global oil prices. The crisis has led to hyperinflation, food and medical shortages, and millions leaving the country.

Safety Harbor resident, Vicky Fulop, said there was no denying the proof.

"The proof, its like they say in English, the proof is in the pudding. There's no food, no medicine, Venezuelans are dying," Fulop said.

Maduro was inaugurated for a second term in January, but many people in the country and across the globe said the election was rigged.

Last week, Guaido declared himself acting interim president by invoking a constitutional rule. That change was welcomed by the Venezuelan residents of Tampa Bay.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, many Latin American countries, and the European Parliament have declared Maduro a dictator and recognize Guaidó as the country's rightful leader.

"We have the backup of our president, Donald Trump. Without him I think, his support is the best support that Venezuela will ever ask for," said Ana María Tague, director of Casa Venezuela Tampa Bay, the organization responsible for organizing Friday's event.

With both Guaidó and Maduro staking claim to the Presidency, all eyes are on Venezuela.

"We are faced with a very tough couple of days coming up. But its nothing that Venezuelans and the citizens of Venezuela are not prepared for. They would rather endure these next four, five days of extreme war, then continue living another 20 years like they have," said Jose Maldonado of Wesley Chapel, FL.

The hundreds of supporters who went out in Tampa Bay Saturday were glad to be together.

"Yea I am so proud of Venezuela right now," said Fulop. "I am so happy that Venezuelans are united and that they believe in freedom, they believe in human rights, they believe in democracy."

