A Santa Fe high school baseball team member who was wounded in the shooting attended the school's playoff game Saturday.

Team member Rome Shubert had a bandage on his neck and was still wearing his hospital bracelet at the game. He was dressed in a team jersey but in shorts rather than a uniform.

The game was supposed to be played Friday night, but was rescheduled after a fatal campus shooting killed 10 people at Santa Fe High.

Santa Fe High School student Rome Shubert was one of 10 people wounded Friday when a shooter opened fire inside the high school.

Carter, Lisa

Most members of the Santa Fe team had crosses painted on their face and initials of shooting victims written on tape around their wrists. Some members of the opposing team, Kingwood Park, had "Pray for SF" written on tape around their wrists.

Members of both teams gathered on the field arm-in-arm and said a prayer before the game.

The Santa Fe team fashioned a tape cross over the dugout with ten initials for the 10 students and teachers killed and, "missed but never forgotten."

Shubert was shot in the back of the head.

“I didn’t feel anything," he said. "I was like, ‘How did I make it out without getting shot?’ I had no idea (I’d been shot).”

He was treated at a hospital and released.

