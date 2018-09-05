TAMPA -- There’s a major traffic alert you need to know about.

A serious wreck has shut down the west end of the Gandy Bridge. Drivers should avoid the area.

At this point, we don’t have details of the accident or if there were any injuries. We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information

For live traffic any time, check the 10News online traffic map. And download the 10News app. We’ll alert you when it’s back open.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP