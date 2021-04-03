Ybor City bar avoids liquor suspension following COVID-19 citation

Purple Heart Bar Lounge & Grill went before City Council for a COVID-19 citation. The council voted in favor of the bar.

TAMPA, Fla. — Purple Heart Bar Lounge and Grill has held on to its ability to sell liquor. The new bar and restaurant went before the Tampa City Council today for a hearing regarding its citation.

On December 18th 2020, code enforcement cited Purple Heart for COVID-19 precaution violations.

Today, the council voted and decided by a narrow margin that there was not enough evidence against the bar and there was a reasonable amount of effort put forth by the owner to keep customers and employees safe.

Owner Keith Norates was thrilled with the decision.

"Thanking God that I wouldn't have to close my business," Norates said. "It is a new business. So, even a one-day suspension can hurt me. I have employees, it trickles down. It domino affects everything."

Since the initial citation, Norates has doubled down on COVID-19 protocols and has made adjustments.

"If we have to come to you about putting your mask on, more than once, we are going to ask the customer to leave at that point," said Norates. While it is not required by the state, Norates does not want to take any chances.

Since the December 18th citation, Purple Heart Bar Lounge & Grill has not received another citation.