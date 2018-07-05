Years of code violations could land a Seffner man in jail, thanks to a relatively new law.

Cliff Noble and some of his friends are cleaning up his property now, but he’s racked up nearly $800,000 in fines. He has a hearing tomorrow to determine whether he spends up to 30 days in jail.

Those who know say his property is night and day from what it looked like just a few weeks ago. But will that make a difference at this point?

