Essential workers benefit from Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund grant

A grant has helped essential workers with childcare.

COVID-19 has forced many people to work from home, but there are some jobs where working from home isn’t possible. So, what’s a family to do when schools shut down and they suddenly need childcare?

This spring, the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg stepped up with a childcare program for essential workers.

“Our goal is to help support the families of healthcare, emergency response professionals, and all who are playing a critical role,” explained David Jezek, president of the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg. “It’s time for us to take care of those who take care of us.”

Curtis, a pharmacist at a company that specializes in servicing dialysis patients, said it was a relief to know his children were in good hands.

“It’s very important that YMCA was available to us to watch the kids, even help with their homework, and just know they’re taken care of and I can continue to go to work in this time right now,” he said.

A $20,000 grant from the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund (TBRF) helped the YMCA launch the childcare program.

“This grant helped our YMCA meet critical needs of our community through childcare for those who continue to support all of us during this crisis,” said Michelle Curtis, the Y’s Chief Development Officer. “We are extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund and the impact that it allowed our YMCA to make right here in our community.”

Priscilla, who works at Publix, also received childcare from the Y.

“I definitely needed the help as well,” she said. “Thank you to everyone for making this program possible.”

The YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg is just one of dozens of charities receiving money from the TBRF. The group has already given out more than a million dollars to not-for-profits in an eight-county area.

