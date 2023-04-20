YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A former York Suburban High School teacher is celebrating a big milestone on Thursday.
Mary Grace Holtzapple celebrated her 105th birthday with a surprise gathering for her at the Village Green Restaurant in Springettsbury Township.
She taught Latin and French at York Suburban for 45 years. Her friends say Mary Grace has made a positive impact on so many lives.
"She's lived through lots of things and she taught us for 45 years. Some of her students that became teachers are here today. To me, that's an honor to have breakfast with these ladies every morning and just listen to the things they did in their childhood," said Mary's friend, Eileen Druch.
Just to put some extra perspective on those 105 years, Holtzapple was born during WWI. She's older than microwaves, toasters and drip coffee machines!