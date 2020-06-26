Anybody with information is asked to call 911.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A statewide Amber Alert was activated shortly before 4 a.m. Friday by the Youngstown Police Department for a missing 1-year-old girl after authorities say she was abducted from her mother's home.

Police say Nova Sheridan was taken overnight around 11:20 p.m. by her biological father who allegedly broke into the mother's home on Moherman Avenue in Youngstown.

Nova is described as 2' tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Nova was last seen wearing a diaper. Police say she has birthmarks on the bridge of her nose and her left arm.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan. He is described as 6'2" tall and weighs 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. You can view his photo below:

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with Ohio plate number K418739.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately. Tipsters can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).