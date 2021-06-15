10 postseason facts about the Tampa Bay Lightning

The team has won two Stanley Cup championships.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are making a run for back-to-back Stanley Cups!

The team is heading into Game 2 Tuesday in its series against the New York Islanders for the semifinals. But don't worry if you don't have your Bolts facts straight. We've got you covered.

Here's a list of 10 postseason Lightning facts for you to impress your friends.

1. The Lightning have appeared in 12 NHL playoffs according to Hockey Reference.

2. Their playoff record, as of June 15, 2021 is 99-75 according to Hockey Reference.

3. The first time the Bolts made the playoffs was during the 1995-96 season according to Britannica.

4. Before the first round of the 2020-2021 playoffs, the Lightning had never faced in-state rival the Florida Panthers before.

5. Nikita Kucherov has the most postseason points this year with 19 according to the NHL.

6. Brayden Point has the most postseason goals this year with 9 according to the NHL.

7. Nikita Kucherov has the most postseason assists this year with 14 according to the NHL.

8. Nikita Kucherov has the most postseason points in Bolts franchise history with 114 according to Quant Hockey.

9. Victor Headman has played in the most playoff games for the Bolts with 121 according to Quant Hockey.

10. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won two Stanley Cup Championships. One in 2004, and the most recent in 2020.