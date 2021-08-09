Tampa service members honored during film screening of '100 Yards of Hope'

It highlights the partnership between the NFL, SPECOPS military divers, and environmental groups who came together to restore a coral reef for Super Bowl LVI and LV.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a great way to kick off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new season!

Hundreds of Tampa Bay-area service members were the honored guests at a special screening of "100 Yards of Hope" on Tuesday.

The 'Salute to Service' event was hosted by the NFL, Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Forever Blue, and the Super Bowl LV Legacy Program, Forever 55 at the Tampa Theater.

The documentary film highlights the partnership between the NFL, special operations military divers, scientists and natural resource managers who came together to restore a football field-sized coral reef for Super Bowl LVI and LV.

The project started in Miami for Super Bowl LIV with the planting of 100 corals in honor of the NFL's 100th season and America's military veterans and was expanded for Super Bowl LV in Tampa with the planting of thousands of genetically diverse, climate-resilient coral colonies.

