12th annual NFL Honors: Who won the league's biggest awards?

Here are the big winners and unforgettable moments from the 2023 NFL Honors.

PHOENIX — Thursday night in the Valley was time to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of the most recent NFL season.

The 12th Annual NFL Honors was held at Symphony Hall in Phoenix. The award show featured the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If you missed the show, here are tonight's big winners.

Award winners

AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs AP Coach of the Year: New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks AP Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets

Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans Best Moment of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch vs. Bills Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Darrelle Revis, Chuck Howley, Don Coryell, Demarcus Ware, Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Joe Klecko, Zach Thomas, Ken Riley,

Darrelle Revis, Chuck Howley, Don Coryell, Demarcus Ware, Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Joe Klecko, Zach Thomas, Ken Riley, FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders)

Joe Burrow (Bengals) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders) Salute to Service Award: Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

Bud Light Celly of the Year: The Bengals win for best celebration!

The Bengals win for best celebration! NFL Fan of the Year: Seattle Seahawks diehard fan Larry Bevans

Seattle Seahawks diehard fan Larry Bevans Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year: George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers

Big moments

The Honors featured a tribute from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the members of the the Ukrainian League of American Football on the frontline of his country's war against Russia.

Damar Hamlin brought all the medical staff that worked to keep him alive on stage as he told the crowd that, "the journey will continue."

Patrick Mahomes joined an exclusive list of two-time MVP award winners.

Kelly Clarkson was the first woman to lead the event in its history. She even sang multiple duets; one with Kirk Cousins and one with George Kittle!

Bianca Buono with 12News talked with Jason and Travis Kelce' mother, Donna! She talked go-to cookie recipes, what it was like raising two football players and just how proud she is of her sons.