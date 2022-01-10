2021 NFL playoff picture: Packers and Titans earn No. 1 seed, Bucs clinch No. 2 seed, 49ers nab last spot in NFC

The Buccaneers will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in wild card round on Jan. 16.

TAMPA, Fla — After a long 2021 football season, it's officially time for the NFL playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers have secured their No. 1 seeding in the AFC and NFC divisions.

It took them a while, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally clinched that No. 2 seed in the NFC and the 49ers crept in and nabbed the last playoff spot Sunday night with an overtime win against the LA Rams.

The Bills won the AFC East and will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Looking ahead to week 1 of the playoffs. Here is a look at matchups across the AFC and NFC, according to CBS Sports.

AFC

No. 1 seed – Tennessee Titans. The Titans will have home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

No. 2 seed – Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs needed the Titans to beat the Texans to secure its No. 2 spot.

No. 3 seed – Buffalo Bills. The Bills won the AFC East and are the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Patriots in the wild card round.

No. 4 seed – Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals clinched the AFC North and got the fourth seed. The Bengals will host Las Vegas in the wild card round.

No. 5 seed – Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders clinched a playoff spot Sunday night. They'll play the Bengals in the wild card round.

No. 6 seed – New England Patriots. The Patriots are back in the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. The team will play the Bills in the wild card round.

No. 7 seed – Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh will travel to Kansas City in the wild card round.

NFC

No. 1 seed – Green Bay Packers. The Packers will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

No. 2 seed – Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are in the NFC South champions for the first time since 2007. The Bucs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild card round.

No. 3 seed – Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys clinched the NFC East and will play the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round.

No. 4 seed – Los Angeles Rams. The Rams clinched the NFC West although they lost to the 49ers. The Rams will play the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round.

No. 5 seed – Arizona Cardinals. Although the Cardinals couldn't beat the Rams for the NFC West title, the Cardinals clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC. The Cardinals will play the Rams in the wild card round.

No. 6 seed – San Francisco 49ers. With a big win in week 18, the 49ers clinched the No. 6 seed to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.

No. 7 seed – Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles closed out their season with a loss but secured their playoff spot prior. The Eagles will play the Bucs in the wild card round.