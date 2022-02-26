Are you ready? 2022 Firestone Grand Prix in full gear this weekend

More and more cars are set to zoom around the downtown St. Petersburg area over the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you happened to miss Friday's jammed-packed day with Firestone Grand Prix races, don't worry — there are two more days to go.

The 2022 Firestone Grand Prix is in full gear heading into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday filled with back-to-back races.

The weekend of racing began early in the morning Friday with the first qualifying event for the Indy Pro 2000 series that started at 7:45 a.m. The series' first race set off just before noon.

The USF2000 series race that was scheduled for 12:50 p.m. was followed by the SRO GT America race at 2:35 p.m. and the Mazda MX-5 Cup race at 4:50 p.m.

Now what can you look forward to? More and more cars zooming around the downtown St. Petersburg area.

Saturday's events

Indy Pro 2000 Race 2: 8-8:45 a.m.

Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2: 10-10:45 a.m.

SRO GT America Race 2: 11 a.m. until noon

INDYCAR Party in the Park: 4-6 p.m.

Fireworks: 8 p.m.

There will also be an autograph session in Fan Village from 2-2:30 p.m. for Indy Lights and 3-4 p.m. for NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Sunday's events

Indy Lights Race: 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

USF2000 Race 2: 10:45 a.m. until 11:25 a.m.

100 Lap Firestone Grand Prix: 12:30 p.m.

Keep in mind the schedule for both days is subject to change without notice.

Click here for a full in-depth schedule of events to look forward to.

Still looking for some last-minute tickets? 10 Tampa Bay has a full list of tickets race fans can buy to make sure they secure a spot at the event.