2022 Sunshine Showdown rivalry scheduled for November 25

The University of Florida will take on rivals Florida State University at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's only May, but football season will be here before you know it.

The 2022 Sunshine Showdown, which features NCAA Division 1 teams from the University of Florida and Florida State University, is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 25 and will be televised nationally on ABC.

UF made the announcement in a news release on Monday. The Gators will be searching for a fourth straight victory against the Noles after winning the last season's matchup, 24-21.

Florida has the advantage in the all-time series record against Florida State with a recording of 37-26-2, and are 14-13-1 in their hometown.

The last time the game was at FSU's home turf was in 2018 and UF won, 41-14.

This marks the 66th all-time meeting between the two schools since it started in 1958. The only year the game was not played was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gators enter the season with a new head coach in Billy Napier, and their first game will be on Sept. 3 against the University of Utah, who are the defending PAC-12 champions.