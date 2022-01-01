What to know about the 2022 Valspar Championship

Some of the biggest names in golf are about to hit the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Some of the biggest names in golf are about to return to the Tampa Bay area for the Valspar Championship.

The event at Copperhead Course is part of a slate of several consecutive events in Florida during the spring, including The Honda Classic, The Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship.

This year will mark the 45th anniversary of the tournament which is part of the PGA TOUR's FedEx Cup.

Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the jam-packed weekend of golf:

When/Where is Valspar?

The four-day tournament takes place from March 14 - March 20 at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Professional practice rounds will begin on March 15 with a Championship Pro-Am to follow on March 16.

The action will get underway with the first round of the Valspar Championship taking place on March 17. The final will be held on March 20.

We hope your New Year is off to a great start! Now, it's time to add the #ValsparChamp to your calendar 🗓️



Join us March 14-20, 2022 for the Most Colorful PGA TOUR Tournament in the World ⛳️#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/GYsbfHMScc — Valspar Championship (@ValsparChamp) January 2, 2022

How can I watch the tournament?

If you can't make it out to the Valspar Championship in person, fear not. The four-day event will be televised with the following schedule:

Thursday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel Friday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel Saturday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel +from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel +from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC Sunday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel +from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on NBC

Who is competing?

An impressive lineup of PGA TOUR professionals will hit the course for the Valspar Championship, including reigning champion Sam Burns.

Among those looking to unseat him include big names like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, according to a press release.

Here's a list of others competing:

Louis Oosthuizen

Jason Kokrak

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Bubba Watson

Tommy Fleetwood

Brandt Snedeker

“This is just the start of what we anticipate will be a truly outstanding field,” Tournament Director Tracy West said in a press release. “Many favorites of our Copperhead fans, including other past champions, should be committing in the weeks ahead. In addition, we are hopeful that some relatively new faces will also be joining us.”

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available online and vary based on what you're looking to be able to get a glimpse of during the competition. The Valspar Championship has daily admission which ranges from $55 to $70 depending on the day you attend.

There are also specialty tickets and a "Copperhead Golf Nut" package available for purchase.

You can find tickets here.

What else should I know?

The Valspar Championship's website has everything you need to know from the fan code of conduct to parking options.