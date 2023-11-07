2023 MLB All-Star Game: Date, Time, How to Watch, Starting Lineups for 93rd midsummer classic

The 93rd edition of the midsummer classic is on Tuesday night in Seattle. The rosters are set, the lineups are out and the starters are ready to go

SEATTLE — The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The rosters are finalized, the starters and lineups have been announced and now it’s time for the fun and pageantry of the midsummer classic.

The festivities begin at 8 PM ET and will air on Fox.

The National League has not won an All-Star Game since 2012 but they won it decisively, 8-0. AL starter Justin Verlander, then of the Tigers, surrendered five runs in the first inning and the NL did not look back.

In last year’s game, the American League won 3-2 thanks to home runs by Byron Buxton and Giancarlo Stanton, who ended up winning the All-Star MVP. Both of the players will not be in the game this time around.

This year, there are 31 first-time All-Stars with 17 from National League. And 10 of the 17 National League pitchers who were selected by MLB are first timers.

Starting lineups

American League

Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B

Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH

Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF

Corey Seager, Rangers, SS

Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B

Adolis García, Rangers, RF

Austin Hays, Orioles, CF

Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B

Jonah Heim, Rangers, C

P: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

National League

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers

Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers

J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers

Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals

Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins

Sean Murphy, C, Braves

Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks

Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves

P: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

American League Reserves:

Salvador Pérez, Royals

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

Wander Franco, Rays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays

José Ramirez, Guardians

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Luis Robert Jr., White Sox

Mike Trout, Angels

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Trout and Judge won’t be playing due to injury and were replaced on the roster.

National League Reserves:

Elias Diaz, Colorado

Will Smith, Dodgers

Ozzie Albies, Braves

Pete Alonso, Mets

Matt Olson, Braves

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks

Austin Riley, Braves

Dansby Swanson, Cubs

Swanson will not be playing as he’s dealing with a heel contusion.

American League Pitchers:

Félix Bautista, Orioles

Yennier Cano, Orioles

Luis Castillo, Mariners

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers

Carlos Estévez, Angels

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays

Sonny Gray, Twins

Kenley Jansen, Red Sox

George Kirby, Mariners

Pablo López, Twins

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Astros

National League Pitchers:

David Bednar, Pirates

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Alex Cobb, Giants

Alexis Díaz, Reds

Camilo Doval, Giants

Bryce Elder, Braves

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks

Josiah Gray, Nationals

Josh Hader, Padres

Mitch Keller, Pirates

Craig Kimbrel, Phillies

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Kodai Senga, Mets

Justin Steele, Cubs

Spencer Strider, Braves

Marcus Stroman, Cubs

Devin Williams, Brewers