ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's one of the biggest guessing games in sports - Who will each team pick in the NFL Draft?

The best players will be picked first, but with the seventh overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a shot at a high-quality player.

10News Sports Director Ryan Bass shared some thoughts on who the Bucs may pick:

Saquon Barkley | RB | Penn State

"Pipe dream, but it was just revealed he visited the Bucs for a private workout. They badly need help at running back and Barkley is the best in the draft."

Bradley Chubb | DE | N.C. State

"Regarded as the best edge rusher in this year’s class, Chubb would instantly improve the Bucs' league-worst pass rush, but he’ll likely be off the board before seven."

Quenton Nelson | G | Penn State

"Tampa Bay needs help improving the offensive line and Nelson is one of the best lineman in the draft. He visited One Buc to meet with the team and if he’s still on the board, he’ll likely be the pick."

Derwin James Jr. | S | Florida State

"The Bucs aren’t shy when drafting Seminoles, having picked 12 in the draft in their history. James is one of the most athletic players available. He can play either safety or corner. Bucs need help in the secondary desperately and James seems like a great fit. He’s also from Auburndale and went to Haines City High."

Minkah Fitzpatrick | S | Alabama

"Overall he’s probably the best pure DB in the draft and an instant playmaker. He broke the Alabama school record, returning four pick-six’s in his career. He’s fast, so he can cover multiple positions."

Denzel Ward | CB | Ohio State

"Don’t be surprised if he’s the selection. Ward is the best pure cover-corner in the draft. He was targeted 57 times this season and allowed just 20 completions, fourth-lowest in the nation. However, at seven, he still may be a reach."

Josh Jackson | CB | Iowa

"Of all the names listed, this would surprise me the most. Jackson is probably a reach at seven, but you can’t argue with his resume. He led the nation in picks in 2017 with eight. No surprise he has good hands, having been recruited as a receiver out of high school. He doesn’t have as much playing experience as a guy like Fitzpatrick or James, which is why I believe he goes later on in the first round."

Draft notes

The Bucs have the following 2018 NFL Draft picks: First Round - 7th (seventh overall) Second Round - 6th (38th overall) Fourth Round - 2nd (102nd overall) Fifth Round - 7th (144th overall) Sixth Round - 6th (180th overall) and 28th (202nd overall) Seventh Round - 37th (255th overall)

Round 1 will take place Thursday, rounds 2-3 will take place Friday and rounds 4-7 will take place Saturday.

Bucs' previous recent first round trades: 2016: Tampa Bay traded its first-round pick (9th overall) to Chicago for first-round (11th overall) and fourth-round picks (106th overall). 2013: Tampa Bay traded its 2013 first-round pick (13th overall) and a conditional 2014 selection (eventual fourth round, 104th overall) to the N.Y. Jets for CB Darrelle Revis. 2012: Tampa Bay traded its first-round pick (5th overall) to Jacksonville for first-round (7th overall) and fourth-round picks (101st overall); traded its second-round (36th overall) and fourth-round picks (101st overall) to Denver for first-round (31st overall) and fourth-round picks (126th overall); and selected S Mark Barron and RB Doug Martin.

The Bucs also had the seventh overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, which they used to select Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, and the 2012 NFL Draft, which they used to select safety Mark Barron.

