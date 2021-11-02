Fans could be allowed to return to Amalie Arena as early as March

February Lightning and Raptors home games will be reserved for family and friends.

TAMPA, Fla — Regular fans could be watching the Lightning take the ice and Raptors step foot on the court as early as March, it just depends on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe this prudent opening of AMALIE Arena for NHL and NBA games will allow us to grant access to our season ticket members and other fans after March 2," a spokesperson for Vinik Sports Group said.

Though, that does not mean it is guaranteed. The Lightning's parent company says due to the fluidity of the pandemic, it reserves the right to review COVID-19 trends in the coming weeks before making a final decision on the matter.

"The health, safety and well-being of our players, staff and guests will continue to remain at the forefront in our decision-making processes while we navigate this difficult time," it wrote.

In the meantime, only friends and family members will be allowed to attend the Lightning and Raptors home games for the month of February.

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened their season without fans in the stands due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area. People who bought tickets for the season were contacted by the ticket office with options on refunds or use for future games.