Amalie Arena selected as finalist to host 2027-31 NCAA Women's Final Four

The Tampa-based arena is against six other cities across the country to host the tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa was selected by the Division I Women's Basketball Committee as one of the seven cities to host the NCAA Women's Final Four from 2027-2031.

The games will be played at Amalie Arena and Tampa must submit a final bid by July 1 so staff and committee members can visit the place between August and September.

"We are grateful to all of the cities that submitted bids to host future Women’s Final Fours," said Nina King, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee, in a statement from an NCAA news release. "The increased interest in this bid cycle, from so many cities throughout the country, is a result of the continuous growth of women’s basketball and support for this premier national women’s championship. We are confident that a Women’s Final Four held at any of these sites would flourish."

The Final Four champions have been hosted in Tampa three times in 2008, 2015 and 2019. A fourth occasion is on the rise in 2025 at Amalie Arena.

“Each time we’ve had the honor of hosting the NCAA Women’s Final Four, all of Team Tampa Bay has come together to work diligently to raise the bar for the visiting student-athletes and fans,” stated Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, in the news release.

“There’s no doubt that being named a finalist for a future NCAA Women’s Final Four is a great testament to everyone’s collective efforts and we’re grateful to the NCAA for this incredible opportunity. We take a tremendous amount of pride in our longstanding history of meeting and exceeding expectations as hosts for the NCAA Women’s Final Four and we would love nothing more than to carry that forward well into the future.”

After site visits, each city is required to create a presentation to the committee in November.

The committee will then announce the future host cities from 2027-2031.

“Being named a Women’s Final Four finalist is a tremendous honor and we greatly appreciate the ongoing and trusted relationship with the NCAA women’s basketball staff, committee and community,” Claire Lessinger, vice president of events at the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said in a statement.

“Our region has a strong affinity for the Women’s Final Four and we are bullish about investing in a championship that fosters a diverse, collaborative and inclusive environment. Together, we plan to continue building a storied legacy and elevating life-changing experiences for the participating student-athletes for many years to come.”

The other cities announced as finalists include:

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Portland, Oregon

Sacramento, California

San Antonio Texas