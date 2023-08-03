Ready to compete? American Pickleball Tour making its way to Winter Haven

The tournament will be held from Aug. 11-13 at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A pickleball tournament like no other is returning to Winter Haven in the coming weeks – the American Pickleball Tournament.

The tournament will be held from Aug. 11-13 at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse at 210 Cypress Gardens Blvd. Participants of all ages will be able to play the fun paddle sport in the indoor venue while also soaking in the fun of games, best-dressed prizes and special evening events.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the upcoming American Pickleball Tournament in Winter Haven.

Registration

Anyone who wants to participate in the upcoming pickleball tournament can do so up until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Registration for everything is $50 per person while single events are $10 each.

Players who sign up to play pickleball will receive an APT visor, hand towel and other swag items with an invitation to all social gatherings that happen on that weekend.

People can buy shirts for $10 at the time of registration.

"Please note some gatherings will require an additional fee," event leaders explain online.

Timeline

The tentative schedule for the three-day-long pickleball tournament is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 11

Clinic event

Evening: Social event

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tournament play

Evening: Social event

Sunday, Aug. 13

Tournament play

Format

The tournament will be played in what event leaders call a "Red Robin style." After that, larger brackets will then be placed into a single elimination bracket.

Tournament skills and ages will be broken down into four different groups, which are:

14+

35+

50+

60+

"Tournament has the right to combine age and/or skill categories due to low registrations," event leaders wrote online.

Here's a list of the three tournament events and divisions:

Doubles

Women’s Doubles Skill/Age

Men’s Doubles Skill/Age

Mixed Doubles Skill/Age

Singles

Men’s Singles Skill/Age

Women’s Singles Skill/Age

First time doubles

New to Pickleball? They want you!

First-Time Doubles open to those at least 14 years of age

Results

All results from the 2023 American Pickleball Tournament will be posted live on the event's website as it's going on. The final results will be posted after the tournament ends.