x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Antonio Brown to visit Bucs Saturday, deal could happen, reports say

If a deal is made, it would reunite Brown with former teammate Tom Brady. The wide receiver is currently suspended by the NFL.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown could soon be a Buccaneer. The veteran free agent and wide receiver is reportedly coming to Tampa Saturday and will visit the NFL team. 

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says Brown and the Bucs are "working towards an agreement," citing a source. "Both sides want to get it done," Schefter tweeted Friday. 

Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, appear to also be in the running. 

Houston Chronicle NFL reporter Aaron Wilson also tweeted the news and cited "league sources." According to Wilson, both sides are motivated to reach an agreement.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, also reporting the news, says sources believe a deal is "very close." According to Rapoport, Tom Brady has "been pushing for this for some time."

Brady, of course, is currently leading the Bucs as quarterback with a 4-2 record this season. 

Antonio Brown was suspended back in July by the NFL for eight games without pay for "multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy," according to ESPN. ESPN says the last time Brown played in an NFL game was in September 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots. 

RELATED: Roger Goodell concerned about Antonio Brown's 'well-being'

RELATED: NFL free agent Antonio Brown turns himself in to police in Florida

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter