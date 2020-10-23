Antonio Brown to visit Bucs Saturday, deal could happen, reports say

If a deal is made, it would reunite Brown with former teammate Tom Brady. The wide receiver is currently suspended by the NFL.

TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown could soon be a Buccaneer. The veteran free agent and wide receiver is reportedly coming to Tampa Saturday and will visit the NFL team.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says Brown and the Bucs are "working towards an agreement," citing a source. "Both sides want to get it done," Schefter tweeted Friday.

Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, appear to also be in the running.

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers are working towards an agreement, per source. Both sides want to get it done. There are steps to be taken on this visit, and Seattle still is in the mix, but the Buccaneers have emerged as the favorites. https://t.co/iEu6DGjYFB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Houston Chronicle NFL reporter Aaron Wilson also tweeted the news and cited "league sources." According to Wilson, both sides are motivated to reach an agreement.

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, also reporting the news, says sources believe a deal is "very close." According to Rapoport, Tom Brady has "been pushing for this for some time."

Brady, of course, is currently leading the Bucs as quarterback with a 4-2 record this season.

Antonio Brown was suspended back in July by the NFL for eight games without pay for "multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy," according to ESPN. ESPN says the last time Brown played in an NFL game was in September 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots.

