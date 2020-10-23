Antonio Brown to visit Bucs Saturday, deal could happen, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. — Antonio Brown could soon be a Buccaneer. The veteran free agent and wide receiver is reportedly coming to Tampa Saturday and will visit the NFL team.
ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says Brown and the Bucs are "working towards an agreement," citing a source. "Both sides want to get it done," Schefter tweeted Friday.
Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans, appear to also be in the running.
Houston Chronicle NFL reporter Aaron Wilson also tweeted the news and cited "league sources." According to Wilson, both sides are motivated to reach an agreement.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, also reporting the news, says sources believe a deal is "very close." According to Rapoport, Tom Brady has "been pushing for this for some time."
Brady, of course, is currently leading the Bucs as quarterback with a 4-2 record this season.
Antonio Brown was suspended back in July by the NFL for eight games without pay for "multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy," according to ESPN. ESPN says the last time Brown played in an NFL game was in September 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots.
