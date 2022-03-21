Matt Ryan headed to Colts in trade deal with Atlanta Falcons

The Colts have been in the hunt for a new starting quarterback since trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts have a new quarterback.

The team has agreed to a trade deal with the Atlanta Falcons, sending Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. In return, the Colts will give the Falcons a 2022 third-round draft pick.

ESPN insiders were first to break the news Monday. Adam Schefter reported Ryan agreed to go to Indianapolis because the Colts have a "roster that's built to win now."

The Colts confirmed the news in a tweet late Monday afternoon that was followed by a press release in the evening.

Ryan has been in the NFL for 14 years. The Falcons picked Ryan third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He's played for the team ever since.

“We’re thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “Matt’s leadership and skillset will complement our roster’s growth and success. He’s long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we’re excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis.”

Ryan was the 2016 NFL MVP. He played in Super Bowl LI, ultimately losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a notorious meltdown. The Falcons led 28-3 at halftime before the Patriots stormed back to a 34-28 win.

In NFL history, Ryan ranks in the top 10 in a number of passing categories including being ninth in attempts, seventh in completions, 10th in completion percentage, eighth in years and ninth in touchdowns.

He's also tied for fourth in 300-yard passing games and tied for fifth in 4,000 yard passing seasons, a mark that he and just one other player have reached in 10 consecutive seasons in NFL history.

“I’ve long admired Matt for his steady, methodical approach to the game,” said Colts Head Coach Frank Reich. “He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league and has spearheaded numerous fourth-quarter game-winning drives. Matt will be a fantastic representative for our organization, and I’m excited to get to work with him and the rest of the team this offseason.”

In the deal with Washington, the Colts gave up a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 seventh-round pick in addition to Wentz. In return, Washington gave up a 2022 second-round pick, a 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick.