SAN FRANCISCO — If you're an avid 49er fan, you could be getting free food with your season ticket purchase.

Bloomberg reports the San Francisco 49ers will be offering free food and nonalcoholic drinks to people who buy season tickets. The season tickets range between $85 and $375.

Key factors of sports fan's customer satisfaction have been linked to food, ticket prices and parking on a recent survey, the news outlet reports.

“No one has ever gone the path of literally having all food and beverage be included in the price point you pay for season tickets,” 49ers President Al Guido told Bloomberg. “It’s not easy to pull off at this scale.”

To account for the new business model, the team is set to increase its price $20 per season ticket, or about 13%. That's about the same price you would pay for a hot dog, fries, and a large soda at a home game, according to Bloomberg.

Fans will also be able to pay for their season tickets in 12 monthly payments, Silicon Valley Business Journal reports.

The plan includes all season tickets outside of the luxury boxes, which typically have their own arrangements for catering.

