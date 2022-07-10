Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

Auggie Sanchez has led the Warhawks to a 3-4 start, matching last season's win total.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles.

The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on hard work. Now, he is instilling that principle into the Seminole Warhawks program as one of the youngest coaches in the state. And it is working.

The Warhawks are 3-4 with all three victories coming via shutouts. That includes a 14-0 win over rival Osceola—a team that beat Seminole in 10 of the past 11 meetings.

"Holding a team to zero is nothing to blink an eye at, no matter the opponent. Hopefully, this can transpire us into more wins," Sanchez said.

The Warhawks' next victory will make this season the winningest since 2005.

Sanchez accepted the head coaching job in the summer after a couple of years away from football. He last worked on a football staff in 2019 as a grad assistant at USF.

He pursued careers as a salesman and teacher before getting the itch to coach again.

"Something always brings you back to football," he said. "It doesn't feel like a job. It feels like something you want to do all the time."