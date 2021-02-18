x
Blue Jays will play first 2 homestands in Dunedin: AP source

The city serves as the team's spring training facility.
A sign outside TD Ballpark tells fans the spring training baseball games have been suspended, Friday, March 13, 2020 in Dunedin, Fla. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays will begin the season at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. 

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has signed off for the Blue Jays to play the first two homestands in Dunedin and the team will make an announcement on Thursday morning. 

The Blue Jays played in Buffalo, New York, last season after the Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Canada because of the COVID-19 risk of frequent travel throughout the U.S. 

The border remains closed to nonessential travelers who are not Canadian citizens; Canada requires those entering the country to isolate for 14 days.

The Blue Jays will be the second Canadian sports team to "rent" Florida and call it a temporary home base. The Toronto Raptors have called Amalie Arena in Tampa home this season. 

