Baseball

Reports: Chris Archer to return to the Tampa Bay Rays

Several media outlets report the only thing left before closing out the deal are the results of a physical.
Credit: Joseph Garnett Jr.
Chris Archer has been with the Tampa Bay Rays since 2012.

TAMPA, Fla — It's looking like pitcher Chris Archer is heading back to Tampa Bay to once again suit up for the Rays.

MLB insider for ESPN, Jeff Passan, says the Rays are in agreement for a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the 32-year-old.

Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic echoed the status of the deal, saying the agreement was on the table and all that remains are results from a physical.

Archer first made his debut with the Rays back in 2012 until moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018.

It appears Archer is itching to get back on the field. He posted a video to Instagram in October 2020 saying, "Arm speed is back! Damn that feels good!! Kicking off my offseason throwing program and can't wait to be back out there for Spring Training 2021."

The reported deal comes after Charlie Morton left the team for a 1-year deal with the Braves at $15 million. And Former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is San Diego-bound.

